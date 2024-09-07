Carl Eugene Hanks, Sr. of Pulaski, Virginia, died September 5, 2024. He was born on November 13, 1933, in Piper’s Gap, Virginia, the son of the late Herbert Irvine Hanks and Mabel Nina Beamer Hanks. He was a graduate of Woodlawn Highschool and Emory and Henry College. He earned a Master’s degree from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the Korean war.

Carl began his career as a baseball coach and math teacher at Woodlawn High School before becoming a YMCA director first in Marietta, Georgia, and then in Florence, Kentucky. In 1964 he moved his family to Pulaski, Virginia to assume the directorship of the YMCAs here. Under his leadership, the Hensel Eckman and Corbin Branch YMCA’s integrated, along with the Monticello pool and all youth sports. Within his first year he planned and implemented the YMCA Child Development Center, the first in Pulaski and the first YMCA in Virginia to provide for this need. Carl led two fundraising campaigns and supervised the design and construction of the present-day YMCA, including the county’s first and only indoor pool.

From 1984 to 1994, Carl returned to teaching math, this time at Pulaski County High School. After his retirement, he and his wife Faye enjoyed traveling and attending sporting events, including baseball games at Calfee Park and basketball games coached by his son, Mark. (He only missed one!) The United Methodist Church has been central to Carl’s life, and he and Faye have been faithful members of First United Methodist Pulaski since 1964, where Carl taught Sunday School, served on the church council and missions ministry teams, and was active in the firewood ministry and the United Methodist Men.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence (Jack) Hanks, Woodrow Irvine Hanks, and sister-in-law Joyce Hanks. He is survived by Faye Keaton Hanks, his wife of 67 years; his daughter, Tina Hanks Milstead and husband John of Draper; his sons, Dr. Carl (Hank) Hanks and wife Janet of Pulaski, and Mark Hanks and wife Pam of Pulaski; nine grandchildren and spouses, one step-grandchild, and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Carl’s life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2024, at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, with the Rev. Dr. Josh Kilbourne officiating. The family will receive friends at the church at 1 p.m., with the service to follow at 2:00. Interment will be at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulaski County YMCA, 615 Oakhurst Ave., Pulaski, VA, 24301. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700