Carol Jane Church, age 79 of Pulaski, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2026 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born December 29, 1946 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. Lovern & Alice Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband Clarence W. Collins.

Carol is survived by her

Children – Garland Matthew Collins, Stacey Lynn Collins Alderman, Kelly Marie Duncan Grissom

Grandchildren – Matthew Collins, Jr., Seth Alderman, Alexis Martin, Hailey Sheppard, Noah Grissom

Siblings – Patsy Larue, Steve Lovern, Frankie Lovern, Sandra Bergara

Numerous nieces and nephews

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no services. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhom.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.