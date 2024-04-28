Charles Frederick Bell, Jr. age 76 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024 at VA Medical Center, Salem.

Born September 3, 1947 in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late Fred Bell, Sr. and Ruby Surratt Bell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and sister, Joyce Bell.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by

Son– Charles Frederick. “Chuck” Bell, III and wife, Ashley- Dublin

Daughter-Carrie Bell- Bristol

Grandchildren- Sidney Bell, Logan Wilson, Zoey Fox and Chaney Budd

Step-Son– Buck Wade and wife, Jessica- Dublin

Step Grandchildren– Jordan Tabor, Shali Wade, Emmy Wade

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 2, 2024, 10:00 A.M. in the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. Burial will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends on Thursday one hour before service time.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.