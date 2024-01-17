Charles Richard Boley, age 88 of Pulaski, died Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on August 7, 1935, in Fredericksburg, VA, and was the son of the late Elizabeth Glenn Boley Swinbourne and the late Charles Chadbourne Boley.

Charlie was a Christian by faith, a 1952 graduate of Pulaski High School, and a graduate of V.P.I., and a graduate of the Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University. Charlie was a veteran of the United States Army 101st Airborne Division as an Army Counselor, and was a retiree of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Personnel, Division of the Visually Handicapped, as a counselor. He was a member of the Westhampton Masonic Lodge #302, A.F.&A.M., and a member of the Strict Observance Masonic Lodge #207. He was a life member and Benefactor of the Golden Eagle Level with the National Rifle Association, a member of the Williamsburg Foundation, and a former member of the Virginia Historical Society.

Per the wishes of Mr. Boley, he will be cremated and buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski, beside his mother, and there will be no service or visiting.

