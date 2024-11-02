Christiansburg man charged with solicitation of minor

On October 18th, 2024, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located in the Fariview Church area of Montgomery County. The search warrant for was obtained following an investigation related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The residence is owned by Michael James Talkington of Christiansburg. Multiple items were seized from Talkington’s residence including electronics and narcotics. Following the search of the residence and an analysis of the seized electronics, Talkington was charged with the following:

18.2-361.01- Sexual Contact with Animal

18.2-374.3- Use of Computer to Solicit a Minor 18.2-374.1:1- Possession of Child Pornography 18.2-371- Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor

18.2-374.3- Use of Computer to Commit Certain Sexual Offenses 18.2-248.1- Manufacture Marijuana

18.2-248.1- Marijuana: Possession with the Intent to Sell 18.2-250- Drugs: Possession of Schedule I or II

Talkington is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation and should you need to report any information on a crime that may have taken place, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-6915. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the assistance provided by the Christiansburg Police Department as well as Federal Agents.