Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses Comedy Feature Film Launches in Southwest Virginia with Ribbon Cutting Event

Local author and screenwriter Debbie Seagle introduces the movie adaptation of her bestselling book with red carpet photos, cast and production team appearances, and opportunities for local businesses to get involved. Public Invited.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA — Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses, a female-led comedy feature film based on award-winning author and screenwriter Debbie Seagle’s bestselling book, will officially introduce the movie to Southwest Virginia with a ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, June 4 at 4:00 p.m. at the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will spotlight the upcoming feature film, which is planned for production in Southwest Virginia and celebrates the beauty, humor, heart, and unforgettable personalities of the New River Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia.

Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses follows a woman rebuilding her life after divorce with humor, grit, girlfriends, wine, romantic chaos, and hilarious midlife struggles.

“This movie is funny, heartfelt, and proudly rooted in Southwest Virginia,” said Debbie Seagle, author, screenwriter, and producer. “We want the region to be more than a filming location. We want local businesses, community leaders, and residents to feel part of the story from the very beginning.”

The ribbon cutting will include red carpet photos with the movie backdrop, appearances by producers, cast, production team members, director of photography, and camera team.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, beverages, a fun movie-themed giveaway basket, and information for local businesses and individuals interested in supporting or participating in the film.

The project blends comedy, romance, reinvention, and real-life inspiration with a playful regional flavor.

Members of the media and the general public are invited to attend, take photos, interview the creative team, and capture the launch of a feature film designed to showcase local talent, local businesses, and the cinematic charm of Southwest Virginia.

About Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses

Coffee Cups & Wine Glasses is a comedy feature film based on Debbie Seagle’s bestselling self-help memoir. Set against the backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains, the story follows a woman navigating heartbreak, reinvention, lifelong friendships, romance, and the absurd chaotic beauty of starting over. The film is being developed as a female-led comedy with heart, humor, and a strong Southwest Virginia identity.

About Debbie Seagle

Debbie Seagle is an award-winning, bestselling author and award-winning screenwriter. She graduated from Pulaski County High School and Chaminade University of Honolulu. She was the producer of the NRV SkyFest Airshows in Dublin in 1997, 98, 99 & 2012, and was Miss Teen Virginia. Her work blends humor, resilience, and real-life storytelling, often centered on her experiences growing up in Southwest Virginia.