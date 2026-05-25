Community Foundation of the NRV awards $212,000+ in scholarships to 106 students

Blacksburg – This spring, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) awarded $212,098 in scholarships to 106 students either from the New River Valley (NRV) or studying here. This outstanding group of students includes 67 high school seniors, 37 college students, one high school graduate returning to college, and one future veterinarian. 28% of these students are the first in their families to attend college or university. Since awarding its first scholarship in 2002, the CFNRV has given out $1.64 million in scholarships to more than 1,200 students. This year’s recipients are funded by 56 different endowed scholarship funds set up by families, individuals, and businesses. Each of these funds has a unique purpose and set of criteria for the type of student the donor(s) would like to support. These criteria can include specifying an intended major or career, requiring minimum grade point average, or prioritizing students from specific regions, schools, or economic backgrounds, and much more. Many of these scholarships are renewable, allowing students to re-apply each year to get support throughout their time in school. This year, 25% of the recipients are previous CFNRV scholarship winners. “We frequently hear from our donors and nonprofit partners that things feel uncertain right now, but our scholarship program reminds me that much remains certain,” said Jessica Wirgau, the CFNRV’s Chief Executive Officer. “The talent and intelligence of our scholarship recipients, the support they receive from friends and family, the incredible generosity of our donors, and the unique character of the New River Valley, all of these remain certain. The future of the NRV is limitless with these scholarship recipients, and we are grateful to be a part of their journey.” Each year, the size of the scholarships award depends on the value of that specific endowed scholarship fund. Once the scholarship fund reaches a minimum endowment of $15,000, the money in the fund is invested and the earnings generated become that year’s scholarship awards. The goal of each fund is to exist forever, awarding money to students for generations to come. The CFNRV’s scholarship application opens online each October at cfnrv.org/scholarships. High school seniors, current students, and older adults returning to school are encouraged to apply. Scholarships are available for those attending or planning to attend colleges or universities as well as trade or technical schools. Additionally, one fund gives out an annual scholarship to a student attending the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. Those interested in setting up a scholarship fund can reach out to the CFNRV team at cfnrv@cfnrv.org or 540-381-8999. Recipients by School Auburn High School (6 students) Matthew Altizer received $2,380 from the Juanita Shelor Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund Natalie Hicks received $2,000 from the Constance & Horst Moehring Scholarship Fund Jovie Phelps received $1,000 from the Lambda Horizon Scholarship Fund Lily Phillips received $1,000 from the Teel Family Scholarship Fund Morgan N. Vest received $1,000 from the Casey Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund Alexander Zuckerwar received $1,300 from the W. F. Teel Scholarship Fund Blacksburg High School (18 students) Samuel Anderson received $1,000 from the Dennis Stauffer Memorial Scholarship Fund Benjamin Bailey received $2,000 from the Chris Dudley Scholarship Fund Connor Barrett received $1,280 from the Jim Gwazdauskas Memorial Scholarship Fund Alana Biedler received $3,080 from the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad Memorial Scholarship Fund Peter DeLapp received $1,305 from the Allen Mandelstamm Scholarship Fund Theresa Dickhans received $1,400 from the BHS National Honor Society Legacy Fund Emily Diggs received $1,400 from the BHS National Honor Society Legacy Fund Jakob Fox received $1,500 from the Highlands Fund Xavier Gitre received $1,400 from the BHS National Honor Society Legacy Fund Helia Hamedi received $1,305 from the Marie Mandelstamm Scholarship Fund Braden Hogan received $1,280 from the Jim Gwazdauskas Memorial Scholarship Fund Brandon Hu received $1,400 from the BHS National Honor Society Legacy Fund MacKenzie Jack received $5,000 from the Jane Ann Wells Scholarship Fund Toby Jones received $1,300 from the Terry Helms Memorial Scholarship Fund Ingrid Nolazco-Velediaz received $2,000 from the Constance & Horst Moehring Scholarship Fund Margaret Thomas received $1,780 from the Dana R. & Marilyn Spencer Scholarship Fund Ziyuan Wang received $3,000 from the June & Joseph Wang Scholarship Fund Christina Yang received $3,000 from the June & Joseph Wang Scholarship Fund Christiansburg High School (8 students) Jacob Burleson received $1,000 from the Laura J. Pynn Scholarship Fund Avi Gandhi received $1,320 from the Benjamin Eiss Memorial Scholarship Fund Alexis Helms received $1,000 from the Laura J. Pynn Scholarship Fund Melvin Palmer received $1,000 from the Living4Bri Scholarship Fund Luke Rawlings received $2,190 from the Auxiliary of Radford Community Hospital/CNRVMC Scholarship Fund Sophia Russell received $1,700 from the Marcus Allen Ford Memorial Scholarship Fund Jenna Saia received $1,100 from the VFW Post 5311 Legacy Scholarship Fund Emerald Salomon-Garcia received $1,200 from the Doris Huff Elliott Business Excellence Scholarship Fund Eastern Montgomery High School (4 students) Maggie Howard received $1,166 from the Ray & Mary Epperly Family Fund Mackenzie Sadler received $1,166 from the Ray & Mary Epperly Family Fund Cierra Sinclair received $1,166 from the Ray & Mary Epperly Family Fund Spencer Sisson received $1,000 from the A. Phillip Meadows Scholarship Fund Floyd County High School (18 students) Abigail Allen received $2,600 from the James E. & Kate H. Board Scholarship Fund Nico Anderson received $1,500 from the Larry Turman Scholarship Fund Bella Bailey received $2,310 from the Amber Lutz Memorial Scholarship Fund Bennett Barbieri received $1,000 from the Evelyn Rutrough Memorial Scholarship Fund Seyda Barrett received $1,500 from the Highlands Fund Emma Biesterveld received $2,600 from the James E. & Kate H. Board Scholarship Fund Sage Blackwell received $2,600 from the James E. & Kate H. Board Scholarship Fund Rhys Bowman received $1,750 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund Elise Burke received $2,600 from the James E. & Kate H. Board Scholarship Fund Larah Clemons received $2,000 from the Simón-Flora-Grohs Scholarship Fund Bradlee Conner received $2,600 from the James E. & Kate H. Board Scholarship Fund Elayna Harris received $2,310 from the Amber Lutz Memorial Scholarship Fund Rubi Haugh Lopez received $2,000 from the RBN, Inc. Appreciation Scholarship Fund Zachary Jones received $2,000 from the Constance & Horst Moehring Scholarship Fund Jade Turpin received $1,360 from the Woodrow & Elma Turman Scholarship Fund Kyra Vaughn received $1,000 from the Citizens Scholarship Fund Karleigh Wade received $1,060 from the Mary Ann King Peters Memorial Scholarship Fund Anyri Yuvanavattana received $2,190 from the Auxiliary of Radford Community Hospital/CNRVMC Scholarship Fund Giles High School (7 students) Ciara Chapman received $2,000 from the Josephine D. Shotts Memorial Scholarship Fund Kira Estes received $1,940 from the Raymond M. & Edith A. Ingram Scholarship Fund Jadelynn Lane received $1,940 from the Raymond M. & Edith A. Ingram Scholarship Fund Jalen Miller received $1,940 from the Raymond M. & Edith A. Ingram Scholarship Fund Colton Moye received $2,500 from the Cranwell Family Foundation Scholarship for Rural Students Thacker Underwood received $1,000 from the Virginia Whitaker/Eggleston Community Scholarship Fund Naomi Jeffers received $1,940 from the Raymond M. & Edith A. Ingram Scholarship Fund Narrows High School (2 students) Elizabeth Freeman received $1,940 from the Raymond M. & Edith A. Ingram Scholarship Fund Cooper Helvey received $1,000 from the Gary Mullins Memorial Scholarship Fund New River Community College (9 students) LaVern Beaver received $1,750 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund Olivia Burton received $1,305 from the Allen Mandelstamm Scholarship Fund Hannah Lester received $1,000 from the Muffo Family Scholarship Fund Tracie Shumate received $1,900 from the Warren Lloyd Holtzman Freedom Scholarship Fund Lisa Thompson received $2,000 from the Wings Fund Osman Amaya received $1,000 from the Blue Collar Scholarship Fund Laurence Hall received $1,000 from the Blue Collar Scholarship Fund Casey Smith received $2,000 from the Wings Fund Sam Roman received $2,000 from the Wings Fund Pulaski County High School (2 students) Ryan Mann received $2,500 from the Jo Ann Slate Smith Scholarship Fund Cheyenne McDougal received $1,500 from the Highlands Fund Radford High School (2 students) Mary Jane Luckett received $1,305 from the Marie Mandelstamm Scholarship Fund Ellie Edwards received $2,000 from the Josephine D. Shotts Memorial Scholarship Fund Radford University (6 students) Levi Blevins received $1,900 from the Warren Lloyd Holtzman Freedom Scholarship Fund Reagan Bryant received $2,000 from the Simón-Flora-Grohs Scholarship Fund Silas Ocampo received $1,000 from the Williamsburg Consort Symphonic Band Scholarship Fund Rebecca Owens received $1,750 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund Kailin Phillips received $2,380 from the Juanita Shelor Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund Kasey Rosenbaum received $2,190 from the Auxiliary of Radford Community Hospital/CNRVMC Scholarship Fund University of Richmond (2 students) Arthur Bond received $1,500 from the Highlands Fund Coraline Bond received $1,500 from the Highlands Fund Virginia Tech (12 students) Rose Cook received $6,000 from the Virginia Tech Women’s Club Scholarship Fund Cora Corcoran received $6,000 from the Virginia Tech Women’s Club Scholarship Fund Gregory Driscoll received $2,240 from the Diana Love Legacy Instrumental Music Fund Colby Fields received $1,500 from the Highlands Fund Anna Grohs received $6,000 from the Virginia Tech Women’s Club Scholarship Fund Elizabeth Hixon received $6,000 from the Virginia Tech Women’s Club Scholarship Fund Enzo Nunez received $1,000 from the Blue Collar Scholarship Fund Kathryn Price received $6,000 from the Virginia Tech Women’s Club Scholarship Fund Nicole Quiram received $6,000 from the Virginia Tech Women’s Club Scholarship Fund Nicholas Shepherd received $1,500 from the Highlands Fund Leah Tillman received $6,000 from the Virginia Tech Women’s Club Scholarship Fund Morgan E. Vest received $2,500 from the Jo Ann Slate Smith Scholarship Fund Plus, one student from each of these universities: Emily Edwards, a student at Appalachian State University, received $1,460 from the Plummer Family Scholarship Fund Addie Saunders, a student at Carson-Newman University, received $2,350 from the Adrienne Marie Rhudy Memorial Scholarship Fund Caleb Mitchell, a student at East Tennessee State University, received $1,460 from the Plummer Family Scholarship Fund Brynn Ferguson, a student at Ferrum College, received $2,350 from the Adrienne Marie Rhudy Memorial Scholarship Fund Jordan Lucas, a student at George Mason University, received $1,260 from the Domermuth Scholarship Fund Karoline Johnson, a student at James Madison University, received $1,750 from the Earl Vest & Mamie Phillips Vest Scholarship Fund Madison Bruce, a student at Shenandoah University, received $2,350 from the Adrienne Marie Rhudy Memorial Scholarship Fund Trent Hollandsworth, a student at University of California, San Diego, received $2,000 from the Eric Sutphin Memorial Scholarship Fund for the Children of Law Enforcement Sydney Hardwicke, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, received $1,500 from the T. Scott Eaton Memorial Scholarship Fund Elena-Marie Weissenboeck, a student at Virginia-Maryland College Veterinary Medicine, received $1,000 from the VMCVM Class of 1990 Scholarship Fund