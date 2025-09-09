Cougars Have Rough Day on the Links

The Pulaski County golf team turned in a 322 Monday at Hidden Valley Country Club. While that score would be competitive in many districts, it wasn’t enough in the always-tough River Ridge District.

Hidden Valley’s Harris Camp led the field with a sizzling 66, while Cameron Sharp of Blacksburg and Ashnoor Kaur of Salem also carded rounds under par.

For the Cougars, Boone Blevins continued his steady rise with an impressive 75—especially notable after opening with a triple bogey. Evan Singleton joined him in the 70s with a 77, while Will Rackaway and Connor Whitaker each posted 85s to round out the scoring.

Blacksburg showcased its depth, with all six golfers shooting in the 70s, giving them a commanding lead in the season-long standings. Pulaski County now sits two strokes behind Salem in third place overall but continues to hold a comfortable lead among Division 3 teams.

Final Team Scores

Blacksburg – 294

Salem – 301

Hidden Valley – 306

Patrick Henry – 318

Cave Spring – 318

Pulaski County – 322

Christiansburg – 327

The teams return to action Monday, September 15, at Hunting Hills Country Club.