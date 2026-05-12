Cougars lose heartbreaker 

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a sunny late Tuesday afternoon at Historic Calfee Park, the Cougars lost 4-3 to the visiting Christiansburg Blue Demons.

The Cougars were leading 3-2 going into the top of the sixth. The Blue Demons would rally with two outs. Easton Murden got hit by a pitch. He would then steal second. Charlie Bolling would hit a slow roller, and he would beat the throw to first, but the ball was thrown wide, allowing Murden to score from second to tie the game on an error.

The Blue Demons would then, in the top of the seventh, get a lead-off walk to Brasen Hutchens. He would then steal second and move to third on a wild pitch. He would then score on another wild pitch, to make the score 4-3.

The Demons scored two runs in their first at-bat with Mason Cullop singling to score Murden, and Carter Hughes singling to score Hutchens.

The Cougars (9-8) would take the lead in their half of the third with Cade Souder’s double, scoring both Kaleb Sartin and Ty Stacy. Souder would then score on a wild pitch to put the Cougars up 3-2.

“We didn’t play a clean game against a really good team,” said Cougar head coach Greg Allen. “We had chances in the second and seventh innings, but we didn’t get a hit when we needed it. It seems that when we play really good teams, we can’t play a clean game. Clean game as in limiting walks and errors.”

The Blue Demons were led by Murden, as he had two hits and scored two runs. Ethan Wayman had two hits and was the winning pitcher. He threw six innings, allowed three runs, seven hits, and struck out seven.

Pulaski County got two hits from Sartin and Seth Carter. Both scored runs, as did Ty Stacy. Konner Furrow took the loss in relief of Carter. Furrow pitched two innings, surrendering two runs and two hits. Only one of the runs was earned. The two pitchers walked eight Demon batters.

The tough loss halted the Cougars’ four-game winning streak. They will travel to Salem on Friday to take on the Spartans. First pitch is scheduled for 5 pm.

Cburg 2 0 0 0 0 1 1- 4

Pul. Co.0 0 3 0 0 0 0 -3

Cburg – 4 runs – 7 hits – 0 errors- 10 LOB

Pul. Co. – 3 runs – 7 hits – 1 error – 8 LOB

C-burg – WP – Wayman, Save- Overbay

Pul. Co.- LP- Furrow