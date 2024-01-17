Dec. 20, 1961 – Nov. 12, 2023

We will be having a memorial service for Curtis Dean Trail, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at his residence in Pulaski, Va.

Curtis was the youngest child of the late Gordon Leroy and Almeda Williams Trail. He was raised in Pulaski County and attended Newbern Elementary, Dublin Middle and Pulaski County High School. His fondest memories and happiest days were playing as a Cougar under the amazing coach, Joel Hicks. His family would always talk of his time as a Cougar and the many wonderful games and outstanding plays he made. The fall of 1979, Curtis’ senior year, was the season known as the “Miracle of Slaughterhouse Road.” He will always be known for his interception and 80-yard touchdown return for the only score in the playoff game against G.W. Danville. Curtis was also a valuable player on the Cougar baseball team. He enjoyed his time at PCHS. He continued his love of sports after college playing softball and golf.

After graduation in 1980, he went to college at Lenoir-Rhyne University for one year and then continued his education at Radford University, receiving a business degree.

After graduation from college, Curtis tried different avenues of employment using his business degree. At the time of his death, he had just finished his employment with the Radford Arsenal.

Curtis loved his cats and they loved him. He was one that would take in strays and give them a home. They were just like his kids to him. His bumper sticker read, “The more I am around people, the more I love my cats.”

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Leroy and Almeda Williams Trail and his sister, Vicky Trail Sands.

Curtis leaves behind his brothers and spouses, Michael (Kathy) Trail, Dennis (Janet) Trail, brother-in-law, Steve Sands, many nieces, nephews, cousins and high school friends.

The memorial service will be held at Dublin Christian Church, 5605 Dunlap Road, Dublin, Va. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. with minister Charles Pruett officiating. There will be no graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to a charity of your choice.