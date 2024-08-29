Heaven gained another beautiful angel. . . Cynthia Lee Kegley Davis (75) of Pulaski, made her way through Heavens gates during the early hours of Saturday August 24th. She joins her mother – Georgia Lee Surratt Kegley, the love of her life; her husband – James Edward Davis Sr. and her good friend and cousin – Joyce Bell.

Cynthia leaves behind on this earth to carry her on, her two beloved sons – James “Jamie” Edward Davis Jr. and Billy Robert Davis, her two granddaughters, who turned out to be just like her – Ashley Marie Adkins and Ana Marie Davis Alexander, the little loves that brought her heart joy, her great grandchildren – Saje, Stella, Magnolia, Hayden and Amity, her sister, that was more of a daughter, Kathleen Kegley Linkous, along with so many other loved ones, friends and family.

Cynthia was the most creative soul any of us knew. Anything she touched she turned into something incredibly magnificent and beautiful. When she set her mind to it, she could do anything. We are blessed beyond measure to have so many of her original creations to keep her close to us. She lived for the weird and spooky parts of life and she bestowed some of that into each of us – we are all a little better for it.

Cynthia was a natural born caregiver. She raised her siblings with love and understanding, when their mother fell ill. She raised her sons to be good, honest, respectful men. She helped raise her granddaughters and taught them to show kindness in all we do, but not to be afraid to spit fire when needed. She took in all who needed her and wore so many different titles. She is and forever will be the most beautiful, giving soul who cared for all of us and some point or another. Now, it’s time she takes her husband’s hand and rests knowing her job is done. We will each keep going on how she taught us to, with her being our guide. We will think of her daily, keep her close to us, and love her always. We truly hope she can rest peacefully, and we can all make her proud. It goes without saying, we have some pretty, great shoes to fill . . . Until we meet again, we love you mom, granny panny, sweet sister and loving friend. May you rest in peace.

Per the request of Cynthia, there will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

