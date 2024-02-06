Dallas Evangeline Townley, age 78 of Dublin passed away Monday, February 5, 2024 at her home. Born February 13, 1945 in Patterson, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Jessie Harmon Young and Polly Nancy Henley Young. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Charlotte Clark, Bonnie McGraw, Wilma Nester and Louise Hubbard.

She is survived by her

Sons – Cletis Townley – Pulaski, Jeffrey “Jeff” (Becky) Townley – Salem

Grandchildren – Cletis “CJ” Townley, Jr., Alex Townley, Samantha Townley, Riley Roberts-Townley

Sister – Brenda “Fye” Spencer – Max Meadows

Niece – Amy Clark Katt – Patterson, VA

Many other family members throughout Virginia and Baltimore

Dallas will be laid to rest at the Dry Pond Cemetery (Carroll County).

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.