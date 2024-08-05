Darrell Ray Lawson, age 53 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Pulaski. Born December 11, 1970 in Pulaski, he was the son of Joseph Cecil Lawson and the late Claudia Jane Gravely Lawson.

He is survived by

Son – Tony Lawson – Galax & two grandchildren

Twin Brother – David Allen Lawson – WV

Father – Joseph Cecil Lawson – Pulaski

Sister – Angel and Michael Jones – Pulaski

Half Brother – Chad Davis – CA & Half Sister – Tammy Beverly – VA

Memorial services may be handled at a later date. To sign Darrell’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for Lawson family.