Dennis Wayne “Goose” Mabry on New River Valley Medical Center. Born December 5, 1951 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Franklin T. Mabry, and Alice E. (Liz) Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brother Franklin D. Mabry.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother & doggie dad. He served his country in the US Air Force and spent the majority of his work career at Virginia Tech. He was an avid fan of the Virginia Tech Hokies, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco Giants. He loved hunting, golfing, fishing and long rides in the mountains.

He is survived by his wife, and best friend, Vickie Graham Mabry, of 47 years, daughter, Sherry Burgess (Bobby) of Pulaski, grandson, Jackson Chaffin (fiancée Brook Smith) of Waynesoro, grandson & wife, Nick and McKenzie Donaldson of Ruckersville, sister, Janet Williams (Todd) of Pulaski, special great nephew, Lazarus Marshall, that he loved spending time with over the past few years and Doggie son, Spot.

Many extended family and friends that he loved spending time and talking to as often as possible. He was always known to share many, many jokes and so many other funny anecdotes and amazing everyone with his memory and knowledge of so many things.

A celebration of life will be held later in the spring, including a long ride in the mountains and listening to music he loved, with family and close friends.