Donald “Don” Dempsey Helms

Helms Donald DempseyJuly 17, 1931

January 23, 2024

Donald “Don” Dempsey Helms, 92, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at his home in Pulaski. He was a member of the 82nd Airbourne and a retired Iron Worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Nora Helms; brothers, Ervin, Rudy, Richard, James and Samuel Helms; and sisters, Dorothy Fulks, Maxine Wren, Phyllis Humphries, and Pamela Clay.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 70 years, Lelia Helms; sons, Jeffrey Helms (Laura), Randy Helms (Debbie), Johnny Helms (Tammy), and Larry Helms (Teri); daughters, Beverly Amburgey, and Cindy Carroll (David); 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Hilda Helms; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The Helms family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

