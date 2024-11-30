Dorothy Marie Dalton Lindsey Dunca

Dorothy Marie Dalton Lindsey Duncan, age 92 of Hiwassee passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House, Roanoke. Born August 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William Matthew Dalton & Gladys Irene Marshall Dalton. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Audrey Lindsey, Ray Duncan, brothers Ray, Jackie, Larry Dalton and son, Gary Dean Lindsey.

She was one of the founding members of the Hiwassee Church of the Brethren.

Dorothy lived a life guided by faith and kindness. Her grace, resilience, and love of family were hallmarks of a life well-lived. All who met Dorothy became new friends and were lucky to be a part of her life – experiencing her sense of humor, fierce loyalty, generosity, and engaging fellowship. She will be incredibly missed by her family, who know how blessed they were to be nurtured and loved by such an amazing woman.

She is survived by her

Daughters – Donna Lindsey Linkous – Dublin, Vickie Lindsey Mills – Altavista

Grandchildren – Shannon & Brian Vaught, Shellie & Donald George, Stacey & Duwayne Duncan, Jessica Lindsey, Ashley Lindsey & husband, Xac Fath

Great Grandchildren – Lindsey, Oleg and Maksin George, Mason Sizemore

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Monday evening December 2, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with David Shumate and Lee Naff officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

To sign Dorothy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.