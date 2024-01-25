Download this week’s Patriot

By WILLIAM PAINE Patriot Publishing At 7:08 Tuesday morning a call came into the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office informing them of a traffic accident involving a Pulaski County Public School bus travelling on Julia Simkins Road. No one was seriously injured in the wreck. Pulaski County Public Safety and the […]
Registration is now open for two new short-term welding training programs at New River Community College, Flux-Cored Arc Welding (FCAW) and Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW). Both programs are non-credit, and each is a three-week, six-session program. Students may enroll in the welding classes together or individually. All classes will […]
Good afternoon. Please see the attached letter from Robert Graham, Superintendent regarding the Virtual Learning Days for Pulaski County Public Schools. Dear Cougar Families, As you all know, we had our first virtual learning day last Friday, January 19 due to extremely cold temperatures and some spotty snow squalls. It […]