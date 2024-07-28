Drug forfeiture money going to Rec Dept.

To the public,

As I have previously informed the County, in conjunction with law enforcement, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has the ability to seize money that stems from the illegal distribution of drugs. The seizing of that money is called a civil forfeiture. The Department of Criminal Justice Services helps manage that money once it is seized. Our office has the ability to use that money for the good of the community to promote positive relationships with law enforcement. We have decided to do that again in the Fall of 24’ and have drawn inspiration from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office use of their money to support recreation sports.

If you know me or my family, you know that sports, mainly football, have always been a passion of mine and still is. I genuinely believe that my father earning the opportunity to attend Concord College and play football was the biggest reason he was able to reach his potential and obtain a college degree. The combination of my families’ educational opportunities and hard work, showed me, at an early age, the benefit of seizing opportunities and as I grew older, I became aware of just how blessed I am. I believe it is incumbent upon me to not only take the lessons I learned from my parents and pass them on to my children, but to also strive to make a difference in my community.

This County has been so graciously kind to me my whole career and allows me to be a part of so many special things. My son, recently, attended the Pulaski County Cougar Football Camp. We got to hear Head Coach, Cam Akers, talk about repetition is the mother of process and how the team sport of football can take high school athletes and shape them into young men who can become great members of our community. Simply hearing him speak about how the game can make a difference in someone’s life and our community literally made the hair stand up on my forearms. That is my community.

When the camp began, I observed numerous coaches who are all spending their time to make a difference in Pulaski County Football and in turn Pulaski County as a whole. I do not know them all and I cannot name them all. However, seeing young men like Ryan Dean and Ernie Hodge, choosing to take their knowledge from their college days and pass it on to others makes me proud. Proud that my son is a Cougar and gets to learn from those that care. That is my community.

I am thankful leaders, like Shay Dunnigan, who know how important it is that our local recreation department has a great relationship with our schools’ athletic programs. Good leaders must have great people working with them like CJ Burgis, and others, who meet the kids and their parents and encourage them to participate in rec sports. That level of organization breeds volunteers who know how to find the balance of preparing young athletes for school sports while having fun doing it. That is my community.

I don’t believe I needed to be reminded of this, but when the camp was over and I handed my son a game used Cougar jersey that I purchased as part of a fundraiser and his eyes became wet with emotion it ingrained in me this game has the opportunity to make such a positive impact on a person, like it did my father and me. And if you know me, you know where my son gets his emotions from.

My best childhood memories center around the game. If you played, you will remember thinking the water took an hour to boil so you could mold your mouth piece and thinking the mouth piece was going to burn your tongue out of your mouth. You will remember getting your first pair of football gloves; putting them on and smacking them together and feeling like Jerry Rice. Wearing those gloves to the point your hands smelled horrible for days. I remember always getting that dreaded X on my helmet but somehow having hope I wouldn’t. Getting a roll of athletic tape felt like Christmas, wrapping my wrist and cleats and writing “NWO” on them made me feel invincible. [until we played the Cougars, for the record]

Now, to the field, where getting yelled at with scent of wintergreen Skoal flying around was like a right of passage. Having a coach tell you that if they didn’t care, they wouldn’t yell at you, then somehow praying you got yelled at every drill. Chopping my feet in place, as the bull, and pointing at a teammate and running full speed ahead knowing damn well one of us was about to go flying. However, long gone are the days of being scared to ask for a water break.

When I first began prosecuting in 2011, I wanted to be known as the prosecutor who could carry a big stick when needed. That mindset later matured into adding a desire to be known as someone who can be fair when the situation allows for fairness. I can tell you that the last couple of years have taught me, that yes, I can carry a big stick when needed, and I always try to be fair. 20 years from now, I want our office to have made a difference in the community in more ways than just the results of prosecution.

In closing, our office will be using civil forfeiture money to purchase mouthpieces, gloves, and tape for the kids that play recreation football. I want every kid that chooses to learn how to be a teammate through football to have some little memories that might last a life time. That is my community.

Thank you for giving me your time,

Justin L. Griffith

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney