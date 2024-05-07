Elbert Norris O’Dell, age 82, of Pulaski County, VA, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, May 5th, 2024, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Born December 2, 1941, he was the son of the late Amos Alexander O’Dell and Minnie Annie Miller O’Dell. He was preceded in death by his sisters Ann Jonas and Eunice Marshall, and brothers Otis O’Dell and Junior O’Dell. He is survived by his special friend Virginia Presler of Draper, VA; sister Frances Thompson of Florida; son Dean (Katheryn) O’Dell of Max Meadows, VA; daughter Kimberly O’Dell of Dublin, VA; granddaughter Ashley (Daniel) Lynn, great granddaughters Dylan and Scarlett, of Pulaski, VA; grandson Joshua (Heather) Freeman, great granddaughters Allison and Anniston, great grandson Grayson, of Christiansburg, VA; granddaughter Kayla (Bradley) Coon, great grandsons Dawson and Channing, great granddaughters Emersyn, Tinsley, and Blakely, of Pulaski, VA; grandson Gavin (Dani) Vaught of Christiansburg, VA; granddaughter Gracie O’Dell of Max Meadows, VA; and bonus grandchildren Lincoln and Willow. Elbert also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A true pillar of faith, Elbert was a lifetime member of Dora Highway Baptist Church in Pulaski, Va. An avid hunter and fisherman, he could always be found in a tree stand or on a boat. He was a competitive bowler and a baseball enthusiast. He spread joy through music, spending countless hours with a guitar strap on his shoulder and a pic in his hand, always singing from a place deep in his heart. A true craftsman, there wasn’t much he couldn’t do; he’d self-teach then mentor others. A simple man, he found happiness in loving his family, serving others, and creating a positive impact in the lives of everyone that knew him. He was full of so much life and even more love.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 from 1-2pm at Dora Highway Baptist Church in Pulaski, VA. Funeral services will begin promptly at 2pm. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery. Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is handling arrangements for the family. To sign Elbert’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.