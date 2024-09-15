Eleanor Marie Parker Cullop, age 89 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin.

Born February 13, 1935 in Damascus, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Morgan Parker & Mildred Louise Ashley Parker. She was also preceded in death by her husband Harold Lloyd Cullop and daughter Kay Cullop.

Eleanor is survived by her

Daughter – Susan & Billy Caldwell – Riner

Son – Jim & JoAnn Cullop – Charlottesville

Grandchildren – Shelly Caldwell – Christiansburg, Ben (Ashley) Cullop – Charlottesville, Daniel Cullop & Ben Harquth – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Seth (Lily) Cullop – Charlottesville, Jenna Cullop – Richmond

Great Grandchildren – Elizabeth Cullop and Thomas Cullop

Brother – Sidney Hal (Patsy) Parker – Glade Spring

Nieces and their families – Donna Addington and Angie Sells

Special Friends – Ed & Jill Hart & Curtis & Doris Bland

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, September 21, 2024 at the Dublin United Methodist Church, 424 East Main Street, Dublin, VA 24084 with Pastor Don Shelor officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Saturday at the Church.

To sign Eleanor’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Thanks to Highland Ridge Rehab Center and Wythe Hospice of S.W. Virginia for their special care and the family suggests donations to either one, in lieu of flowers.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.