Ellen Kay Turner Linkous passed away on Aug. 31, 2024. Born July 18, 1948 in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of Silas Elmer Turner and Dolly Dora Martin Turner.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Mike Robert Linkous Jr.

Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was known by many as a friendly face in the front office of several local doctors and dentist offices. Before retiring she was a clerk for the Dublin library. She always had a love for books and reading. This position brought her much joy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ellen is survived by her daughters, Sharon Kay Johnston and Jennifer Ann Linkous Price; her grandchildren Tres Taylor, Mason Taylor, Madeline Price, Jonathan Price, Matthew Johnston, Avery Johnston and Noah Johnston; siblings Randy Turner and Jay Turner.

Memorial services will be held at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

Following the service family and friends are invited to gather at Claytor Lake State Park Shelter 3.

The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice for the care shown to our mother. We were blessed to have you by our side to encourage and guide us over the last year and a half.

A special thank you to her friends at the Pulaski and Dublin libraries for always making her feel special.