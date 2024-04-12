Ellen Margaret Mullins Reist, age 78 of Dublin passed away Wednesday evening April 10, 2024 at her home with her family. Born May 29, 1945 in Davy, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late William Miller Mullins & Rinda Elizabeth Lester Mullins. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Annie Mae Freeman and two brothers, David A. Mullins and Raymond Mullins.

Ellen is survived by her

Husband – Ralph Dennis Reist – Dublin

Children – Mary Elizabeth (Jeff) Wall – Pulaski, Douglas Luther Bowers – Pulaski, Marsha Ellen (Anthony) Thurmer- Pulaski, Bobbie Jo – Staunton, VA, Amy Maxine Reist – Staunton, VA, Ashley Dawn Hilton – Staunton, VA

Numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Marie Mann – Pulaski, Bertha Jane McPeak – Pulaski, Frances Gaye (John) Erskine – Lewisburg, WV, Sarah Catherine (Charles) Blackburn – Frankford, WV

Sister-in-law – Mary Mullins – Ballard, WV

Brother-in-law – Larry Freeman – Pulaski

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home. To sign Ellen’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.