Erma Jean Powers Marshall, 91 of Pulaski passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday May 21, 2024. Erma Jean was born in Rural Retreat on July 15th, 1932, to Emory Cooper Powers and Alma Vaughan Powers.

Erma was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years Thomas Orsdale Marshall, her granddaughter Angela Albertson Archer, her son in law Gordon Hodges, nine brothers and three sisters.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter and son in law Jean and Ronnie Albertson, son Richard Marshall, and daughter Pam Hodges. Granddaughters Stacy Johnson (Belle Singletary), Kristi Posillico, Kellie Hodges. Great granddaughters Victoria Johnson and Kaitlyn Hodges. Great grandsons, Sean Johnson, Hayden Archer, Adler Posillico, Asher Posillico and Avery Posillico. Great, great granddaughter Raelynn Smellie.

The youngest of thirteen, Erma Jean was born in rural retreat. She grew up in Pulaski during the depression but only ever spoke of happy times. She met and married Tommy Marshall and started her family which she was the most proud of. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, she also devoted thirty eight years to working for the DMV which she was always so proud of. That pride was not just for the work but for the friendships she made along the way. Erm loved the Lord with such fierceness and intensity. She was a member of Farris Mines Christian Church in Allisonia, VA where she served in many roles. Nana leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and enduring strength. She led by example and had her eyes fixed on Jesus long before she stood before him.

The family will receive friends on Saturday may twenty fifth 2024 from 5-7 p.m. at seagle funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Sunday May 26, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at Farris Mines Christian Church in Allisonia.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Medi Home Hospice Care for the exceptional care they provided during our sweet Nanas final days. Flowers can be sent to Seagle funeral home at 415 Jefferson Ave. Pulaski VA 24301.

