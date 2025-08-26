November 18, 1933 – August 15, 2025

He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best!

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of our cherished loved one, Evelyon Ward Brown, who passed away on

August 15, 2025 at the age of 91. Evelyon was born on November 18, 1933, to Benjamin F. Ward, Sr. and Nina Louise Ward in Pulaski, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Ralph Quesenberry, Dick Pierce, and Nick Brown and siblings: Shirley Ward Sirt (sister). Ben Ward Jr. (brother), and Robert Ward (brother). Eve is survived by her daughter, Sharon Dinkle, brothers Richard and James Ward, two granddaughters Michelle Wynes and Laura Arias: two grandsons, Ted Wynes and Johnny Arias, and seven great grandchildren: Cody, Amanda, Benjamin, Taylor, Ashley, Jacob and Madison, and one great-great-grandson, Benjamin, Jr. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews in North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas. Evelyon Ward graduated with honors from Pulaski High School in 1951. Shortly thereafter she went to work for Hercules, Inc. at Radford Arsenal. In 1963 she moved to Blacksburg so here brother Jim could attend VA Tech. In 1968, she married Dick Pierce, and they built a home in Beverly Heights, Salem, VA. In 1972 she transferred to the Aerospace Division of Hercules, Inc. to their Washington D.C. Headquarters, spanning a career of 48 years. Evelyon retired in June 2002 from ATK Aerospace Company, which had acquired Hercules earlier. After retirement, she did some consulting work for ATK.

Evelyon enjoyed traveling and visited many places and sites, including Alaska, Hawaii, Germany, Austria, Italy, England, Ireland, Greece, Turkey, and many other sites across the United States. At age 40, she learned to snow ski in the Bavarian Alps, and at age 80, she climbed to the top of the Acorpolis in Athens, Greece.

She was a charter member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Pulaski, VA, and attended Columbia Baptist Church in Falls Church near her Arlington home. She donated to Columbia Building Fund over the years. She also donated to many charities including Boy’s Town, St. Jude Hospital, American Heart Association and Wounded Warrier Project.

Funeral Services will be held at Seagle Funeral Home, 415 N. Jefferson Avenue Pulaski, VA 24301, Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 30, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

In loving memory of our beloved Oma: You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray she will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can’t see her, or you can be full of love that you shared.

REST IN PEACE BELOVED LADY. YOU WILL BE MISSED!

