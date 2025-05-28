Fairlawn woman charged for illicit sexual conduct with a student

Authorized for Release Mike W. Worrell Sheriff, Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of serious allegations involving Melissa Grae Minnick, 33 of Fairlawn. Mrs. Minnick is a former faculty member at Gateway Private School located in Dublin. The allegations pertain to illicit sexual conduct with a Pulaski County student.

Upon receiving the report, the administration at Gateway Private School took immediate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all students. Gateway Private School is cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office.

Mrs. Minnick has been charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor while in a supervisory role and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor which are misdemeanors. At this time, we are unable to provide further details due to the sensitive nature of the situation and to respect the privacy of all individuals involved.

We understand the concern this may cause among students, parents, and the community. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are committed to maintaining a secure, respectful, and professional educational environment.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Pulaski Police Department and the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this matter. We also extend our thanks to Gateway Private School for their cooperation in the investigation and Pulaski County Public Schools for their assistance.

We encourage anyone with relevant information to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office or the school administration directly.

The following Statement is from Gateway Private School.

At Gateway Private School, we remain unwavering in our commitment to the safety, well-being, and trust of every student and family in our school community.

We were recently informed that a former employee of our Dublin campus has been arrested in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a student. While the reported incident did not occur on school grounds or during school hours, we take this matter with the utmost seriousness. Upon learning of the allegations, the individual was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been permanently separated from Gateway Private School. This person is no longer employed by or affiliated with our institution in any capacity.

We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and child protective services during their ongoing investigation. Due to the nature of this legal matter, and out of respect for all parties involved, we are unable to comment further at this time.

We want to reassure all families that the safety and security of our students is and always will be our highest priority. We have rigorous protocols in place to ensure student protection and will continue to review and strengthen them as needed.

We understand the gravity of this situation and the concern it may cause. Thank you for your continued support, trust, and partnership as we work together to uphold the integrity of our school community.