February photo club meeting features challenges

The Radford Photo Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library.

Bring your camera because the evening’s program will be photography of five stations: Still Life, Bird’s-Eye View, At The Library, Floating Flowers, and, from Tracy L. Burlingame, a cake in a princess house with a slice on a plate.

The photo challenge is Love, Valentines, and/or hearts. There is also an open challenge.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events, and outings are open to the public. If you have questions about the club, email Lucy Gilmore at lucyg.gilmore@gmail.com .

The library address is https://www.loc8nearme.com/virginia/radford/radford-public-library/8303150/