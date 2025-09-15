Ferdinand (Ferd) Harvey, Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on September 5, 2025. Ferd was an original in the very best sense of the word. Ferd was an Army Captain and a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. He often said, that he felt guilty at the end of a day, when he came back to a warm bed, while the Army ground forces remained in the jungle. Ferd was an avid hunter and sportsman, and he loved being outdoors. He graduated from V.P.I. & S.U., and was very active in owning and managing properties in the Pulaski area.

Ferd was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn McGhee Harvey, his father, Ferdinand Harvey, Sr., his mother, Irene Farris Harvey, and a sister, Frances Thacker Harvey Gore.

He leaves behind a loving and caring niece, Emily (Tommy) Williams and their children, Shane and Sarah. A close friend, Robbie Chrisley, who was like the son he never had. Also a nephew Chuck (Debbie) Gore, and their children Andrew, Will and Chrissy. Ferd also leaves behind many cousins and close friends.

The family also wants to send a heart felt appreciation to the loving and caring caretakers that were with Ferd until the end. Each one went above and beyond caring for Ferd.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, 415 N. Jefferson Avenue Pulaski, VA 24301, with the Rev. Tupper Garden officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

