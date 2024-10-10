Floyd “Pete” Wayne Richardson, age 92 of Pulaski, died Monday, October 7, 2024 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Pete was born on July 15, 1932 in Sylvatus, VA, and was the son of the late Elsa Leigh Lewis Richardson and the late Aaron F. Richardson. He and his wife Juanita have been long-time members of the Memorial Baptist Church in Pulaski. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and left honorably as rank of SGT E-5. Pete then began his career as a civilian in the Army, working in logistics management, where he retired after many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Wayne Richardson, and his brother, Aaron Bruce Richardson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years: Gleavy Juanita Craig Richardson of Pulaski, along with nieces, nephews and cousins. He was dearly loved and cherished by his family and friends for his thoughtfulness, his generous nature, and his compassion. He practiced kindness and charity to others on a daily basis, a true Christian who walked the walk.

There will be a service announcement at a later date for family and friends.