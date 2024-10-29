Fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz to bring Mozart’s piano to Pulaski

Hear Mozart and Beethoven’s Piano Music on a Rare 1792 Viennese Fortepiano

Pulaski – The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley and the Pulaski Theatre are pleased to present Vienna-based Daniel Adam Maltz performing on a 1792 Viennese fortepiano—the early piano as Mozart and Beethoven knew it—on November 9th @ 2 P.M. at the historic Pulaski Theatre.

The concert is part of Maltz’s 70-city North American tour. “Hearing these pieces on a Viennese fortepiano helps the music come alive in a new, extraordinary way” says Maltz, adding, “I’ll introduce each piece and, post-concert, the audience can ask me questions and see this rare instrument up close.”

Called “master of the Viennese fortepiano” (The Common Reader) and “the foremost performer in the world of the fortepiano” (Aspen Daily News), critics say about Maltz, “The recital was a triumph… It was a privilege to hear an artist of this caliber” (Marblehead Current).

“We’re honored to host a musician of this caliber to perform in the New River Valley,” says John Ross, president of the board of directors for the Fine Arts Center, “and the beautiful Pulaski Theatre is a wonderful venue for this rare opportunity.”

Maltz insists that “These composers weren’t figures in a dusty history book. They were flesh-and-blood humans using music to communicate deep emotions that are still very relatable today.” Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Fine Arts Center’s website: FACNRV.org.

About Daniel Adam Maltz

Daniel Adam Maltz is the leading fortepianist of his generation — touring more than 70 cities in 2024. Based in Vienna, Austria, he specializes in Viennese Classicism, especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven performed on the rare Viennese fortepianos of their era. To learn more, visit danieladammaltz.com.

For more information about the Fine Arts Center’s exhibits; classes; or local, handmade gifts visit the Center’s website at FACNRV.org, email at info@FACNRV.org, or call 540-980-7363. The Center is located at 21 West Main Street in the Historic Downtown Commercial District of Pulaski.