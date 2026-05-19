Four Pulaski County residents named outstanding students at NRCC

Four students from Pulaski County were recently recognized as 2026 Outstanding

Students in a Curriculum/Subject Area by New River Community College.

Students from Pulaski County who were honored included Tierra Janee Holt, early childhood development; Caleb Hosey, electrical engineering technology; Sharmeta Renee Martin, paralegal administrative support specialization; and Whitney Smith, English.

Students were recognized at the recent President’s Awards Ceremony at the college and received a plaque honoring their award. Students are also being individually recognized

on NRCC’s social media outlets.

The awards were determined by the faculty in the various programs at the college. All

students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award have completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate, diploma or career studies certificate and are eligible to graduate from the college this spring or summer.