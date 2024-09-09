Frank Ronald Stoots

April 15, 1951 – August 30, 2024

Frank Ronald “Ron” Stoots, 73, of Dublin, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on

August 30, 2024. Born on April 15, 1951, in Pulaski, Virginia, Ron lived a life defined by

creativity, dedication, and a deep love for family and community.

Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Betty Jean Stoots; his daughters, Jessica Nicole Stoots and

Janet Stuart Harris; and his son, Joseph Scott Stuart. He is also survived by his eldest sister,

Barbara Lytton; his youngest sister, Sandra Long; and his twin brother, Donald Stoots. He also

leaves his six grandchildren; Ben, Heath, Jasper, Callie, Caylix, and Caiya, all of whom were his

pride and joy. Ron was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished the time spent

with his family and friends. His face would light up with joy whenever his grandchildren were

around, and he treasured every moment shared with them.

During his career at Volvo New River Valley, Ron used his talents to design the cabs of the

Volvo trucks. His precision, creativity, and forward-thinking ideas for improving processes were

admired by his colleagues. He also took great pride in mentoring younger team members, sharing

his knowledge generously.

Outside of his professional life, Ron was a man of many talents. He was an avid weightlifter,

who found joy in encouraging others in the sport, always ready to lend his expertise at Dublin

Fitness Center. His love of music was equally profound. A skilled songwriter and musician, Ron

played both the keyboard and guitar, and he had a voice that could captivate any audience. He

was especially known for his performances as an Elvis impersonator, delighting family, friends,

and the community with renditions of Elvis’ Blue Hawaii.

Ron will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering generosity, and his passion for life.

His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched, and he will be dearly missed by all who

knew him.

A celebration of Ron’s life will take place on September 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Community Christian Church located at 5382 Grace Street in Dublin (located across from the old Burlington plant) with Jeff Martin officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories of a man who lived life with purpose and left an unforgettable mark on those around him with a visitation and social immediately following the service.

The family kindly requests that any donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in his

honor.