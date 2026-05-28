Franklin Delano Jones, Sr., age 89 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born December 30, 1936 in Rural Retreat, he was the son of the late Gilbert & Mae Frances Musser Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Marlene LaVerne Wheatley Jones; all his brothers and sisters and two great grandchildren.

Franklin was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his

Children –

Wanda & Johnny Saunders – Pulaski

Frankie, Jr. & Sherry Jones – Hiwassee

Tina & Keith Turman – Radford

8 Grandchildren 18 Great Grandchildren

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery (Rural Retreat, Virginia).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Franklin’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.