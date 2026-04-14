Game time change for Cougars vs Northside at Calfee Park
The PCHS Varsity Baseball game versus Northside High School originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 at 5:00 pm has been adjusted.
Due to transportation issues on Northside’s end, the game will now be played at Historic Calfee Park with a 6:00 pm start time. Moving the game to Calfee Park will also allow us to utilize field lighting if necessary.
Thank you.
Wednesday 04/15/26
Varsity Baseball: Northside @ Pulaski Co.
6:00 pm – Historic Calfee Park
—
Scott Vest
Athletic & Activities Director
Pulaski County High School