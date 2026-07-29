Gerald Cline Lyons, age 82, of Dublin, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2026.

Born on June 5, 1944, in Indian Valley, Virginia, Gerald was the son of the late Walter Martin Lyons and Magalene Hollandsworth Lyons.

Throughout his life, Gerald was known for his steadfast faith, unwavering dedication to his family, and commitment to serving others. A loving and caring father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Gerald’s greatest joy was his family. He will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, and the example he set through a life of faith and service. Gerald was a devoted member of the Church of Christ in Pulaski, Virginia, where he faithfully served as both an elder and treasurer.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Cheryl Howard Lyons; his brothers, Ted Drexel Lyons and James Edison “Buck” Lyons; his sister, Darlene Barker Francisco; and his grandson, Brandon Tyler Whitaker.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Lyons Whitaker and husband Richard Whitaker, and Karen Lyons Jones and husband JD Jones; granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Whitaker; grandsons, Zachery Reuben Whitaker, Garrison Michael Thomas, and Hunter James Thomas; great-grandsons, Brandon Edward Stevens and Roman Michael Thomas; great-granddaughter, Stella Grace Thomas; sisters, Lassie Wiladean Lindsey and Regina Lyons Talbert; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in the memories they shared and in the assurance of God’s promises. His influence will live on in the hearts and lives of those he loved.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Pulaski Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM – Monday, August 3, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Minister Eddie Gilpin officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Gerald’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.