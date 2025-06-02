Get hooked during Free Fishing Days, June 6-8

RICHMOND, VA — Whether it’s stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it’s time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia! Take advantage of free fishing days, June 6-8, 2025, and enjoy the great outdoors with your family and friends without having to purchase a fishing license.

No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during free fishing days in both fresh and saltwater. DWR access permits will also not be required during these dates. To increase angling opportunities, DWR has removed the restriction to fishing designated stocked trout waters for free fishing weekend. This will open over 2,900 miles of trout streams, in addition to numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs for this special weekend. Virginia’s diversified trout habitat offers a wide range of trout fishing prospects. All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

DWR fee fishing areas still require a fee for Free Fishing Days weekend.

The 2025 Freshwater Fishing and Boating Regulations can be found online. Printed regulations are also available at most major outdoor retailers throughout the state that sell hunting and fishing licenses. In addition, the Marine Resources Commission’s website has extensive information on Virginia’s recreational fishing size, season, and creel limits.

DWR also has a fun way to recognize a trophy freshwater catch, called the Online Virginia Angler Recognition Program. Annually, anglers go online to measure up over 6,000 trophy size fish. Since 1963, when the program began, over a quarter-million trophy fish awards have been issued.

Free Fishing Days is also the perfect time to capture the excitement and delight on your child’s face when they reel in a fish! If you capture one of these memory making moments on film, be sure to enter the 2025 Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest.

If you get hooked and are looking for more fishing events, visit the DWR Events and Workshops webpage and start planning your summer now!