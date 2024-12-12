Gordon W. Cox, of Pulaski, Virginia born March 9, 1951, joined his parents, Howard and Louise Cox ,5 brothers, Windel (Jean) Cox, Ray (Patricia) Cox, Gerry, Mac and Victor Cox and 2 sisters Betty (Bob) Dowan and Patricia (Bobby) Garrett on December 11, 2024 in their heavenly home.

He was an avid lover of sports and an unwavering Redskins fan. But he will be most remembered for his talents in brick laying and music, most lovingly remembered as a lifelong member of the Cox Brothers Family Band.

He is survived by his children, Christopher Micheal Cox (Stacie) of Pulaski, VA, Dustin “Chayne” Cox of Pulaski, VA, Dana Jean Cox of Concord, NC and Terra Arlene Lawson (Brandon) of Pulaski, VA and grandchildren, Brittany Brady (Lance), Dylan Cox, Avori Cox, Brandon “Bubba” Lawson, Caleb Lawson, Gracyn Cox, Akira Cox, Alexis Lawson and Alyssa Cummings whom he is survived by, along with sister-in-law Carolyn Cox, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gordon was a man of integrity and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. To know him was to love him and if he knew you, he loved you.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 1:00 p.m. December 17, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home, Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in the Page Place Cemetery, Snowville.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home

.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Max Creek Baptist Church,3000 Old Rt. 100 Road, Draper Virginia 24324 or the Page Place Cemetery fund, c/o Belvy Dishon Dalton,

3780 Lead Mine Road, Hiwassee, Virginia 24347

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Cox family.