Governor and First Lady Donate Fourth Quarter Salary

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin yesterday donated the Governor’s fourth quarter salary to two, southwest funds that are helping our southwest Virginia community recover and rebuild from the destruction as a result of Hurricane Helene: Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation that serves and supports Virginia’s cattle industry, and the United Way of Southwest Virginia 2024 SWVA Regional Disaster Relief Fund where individuals or organizations can donate to support the recovery and rebuilding efforts for Virginians in southwest.

This contribution underscores the Governor and First Lady’s unwavering commitment to assisting families and communities affected by Hurricane Helene. By donating to the Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation and the 2024 SWVA Regional Disaster Relief Fund they aim to provide crucial support to those impacted by the storm’s devastation.

“The Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation and the Southwest Virginia Hurricane United Way Relief Fund exemplify missions of servanthood, humility and selflessness,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, these two organizations have gone to extraordinary lengths to uplift their neighbors and serve their communities, demonstrating the true Spirit of Virginia at work. I could not be more proud to donate this quarter’s salary to support their recovery efforts in Southwest Virginia.”

“We know the incredible resilience and strength of the Southwest Virginia community, and it is our honor to contribute to the recovery efforts,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “By supporting the Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation and the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Disaster Relief Fund, we aim to help provide much-needed relief and resources to families as they rebuild. Together, we stand with this community as they recover and grow even stronger in the face of adversity.”

“Virginia Cattlemen’s Association is truly humbled by the Governor and First Lady’s generous salary donation to our Foundation. These funds will immediately be used to provide targeted assistance to Southwest Virginia’s agriculture community through our local cattlemen associations,” said Brandon Reeves the Executive Director for the Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation. “While some elected officials can be ‘all hat and no cattle,’ the Youngkin family bucks the norm. They continue to show what true servant leadership is with their selfless efforts and tireless boots-on-the-ground approach. We appreciate this incredibly generous donation and all the great work the Youngkin family and administration are doing to help get Southwest Virginia back on its feet.”

“We are incredibly thankful to the Office of Governor Youngkin for responding to the call for support for our neighbors who have experienced unimaginable loss throughout Southwest Virginia as a result of Hurricane Helene,” said Megan Parks the Executive Director for United Way of Southwest Virginia. “These funds will allow United Way of Southwest Virginia to help families repair and rebuild their homes from the flooding over the next 24-36 months of long-term recovery.”

The Governor and First Lady invite all Virginians to join them in supporting these vital causes and encourage donations to help rebuild our southwest communities. Together, we can create a stronger, more resilient future for the Commonwealth.

To donate to The Virginia Cattlemen’s Foundation, click here.

To donate to the United Way of Southwest Virginia 2024 Disaster Relief, click here.