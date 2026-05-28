Governor announces appointments to Tech Board of Visitors after firing of Rector John Rocovich

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that she removed Rector John Rocovich from the Board of Visitors of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and appointed Edward “Ed” Baine to complete his term, which ends on June 30, 2027. Baine was previously appointed to the Board of Visitors on July 1, 2018 by Governor Ralph Northam and reappointed on July 1, 2022 by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Additionally, Sharon Brickhouse Martin — who the Governor previously announced would serve a term beginning on July 1, 2026 — has been immediately appointed to fill the open term ending on June 30, 2026. Martin will then begin to serve her full term on July 1, 2026. “I want to thank Ed Baine and Sharon Martin for their service to the Virginia Tech community and our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I trust that these proud alumni will serve with a focus on upholding the excellence of this institution and maintaining the public’s trust.” Board of Visitors of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Edward “Ed” Baine of Richmond, Executive Vice President, Utility Operations and President, Dominion Energy Virginia