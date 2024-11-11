Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Launch of Virginia Veterans Network

RICHMOND, VA – On Veterans Day, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the launch of the Virginia Veterans Network (VVN) – the Commonwealth’s new online one-stop information resource for Virginia veterans, transitioning service members and their families. He revealed this exciting development and honored the contributions of Virginia’s military veterans today during the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations’ (HRCVO) annual Veterans Day Luncheon in Virginia Beach.

“On Veterans Day and everyday, we celebrate the service and sacrifice of all the men and women who have served our Nation. Virginia is the proud home of nearly 700,000 military veterans. We go to work everyday to ensure that Virginia is the best state in America for veterans, military service members, and their families to live, work and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Today, I am pleased and excited to introduce this new information resource for military service members and their families transitioning out of service – the Virginia Veterans Network or VVN, built by veterans for veterans. VVN is truly the gold standard of service for Virginia veterans and delivers on our promise to give Virginia veterans the best available resources.”

The network links hundreds of organizations in one platform to ensure that veterans, transitioning service members, and their families receive the best resources at any life stage. VVN is an online tool developed to make it easier for veterans, transitioning service members, and their family members to make online appointments with the Department of Veteran Services and find information about the free federal, state, and local benefits and programs they have earned from their service in one convenient and comprehensive location. VVN is truly the gold standard of service for Virginia veterans. From disability benefits to job opportunities, from medical services and legal services to education and training assistance to peer support and so much more, VVN is a one-stop shop. To learn more about the Virginia Veterans Network (VVN) online portal, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

“The launch of the Virginia Veterans Network represents our steadfast commitment to those who have served, providing veterans and their families with seamless access to essential services and support. This platform stands as a tribute to Virginia’s promise—honoring veterans’ sacrifice with the care, respect, and resources they deserve, ensuring they are never alone in their journey,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

“I am especially proud to be here today in Virginia Beach to celebrate Veterans Day with so many members of the Hampton Roads military and veteran community,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “I am also pleased to join the Governor in introducing our newest resource for Virginia’s veterans, military service members, and their families – the Virginia Veterans Network. This online portal includes hundreds of resources and is another example of how Virginia is committed to providing an excellent quality of life for veterans and their families.”

“The goal for VVN is to make life easier for our veterans, military service members, and their families. It was a top priority of the Governor and Secretary Crenshaw, and it is gratifying to see it come to fruition,” said Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) Chuck Zingler. “Veterans asked for a simple solution for finding a variety of resources in the Commonwealth and beyond, and we made it happen. VVN offers real solutions in real time, connecting the right people to the right resources at the right time.”

About the Virginia Veterans Network (VVN)

The Virginia Veterans Network, managed by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), is a FREE online hub of resources and services built by veterans for veterans and service members. The network provides direct access to resources and services—covering everything from job training and employment to health care and wellness— from vetted and trusted veterans service organizations, nonprofits, and state agencies.