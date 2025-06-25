Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Has Reached New Record of Over $120 Billion in Business Investment

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Governor Youngkin announced plans by EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure to invest more than $17 billion in Louisa County through the development of a high-tech data center campus. The investment brings the total capital expenditures for new business location and expansion in the Commonwealth to $121 billion since the start of his term. “Virginia is the world capital for the infrastructure on which the internet and the entire global economy runs. From the spine of the internet running through Ashburn to the transatlantic cables that connect in Virginia Beach, the entire Commonwealth is engaged in supporting the technology which runs the world. We are proud to welcome Edgecore to Central Virginia where their $17 billion investment will create jobs and fund vital public resources,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.