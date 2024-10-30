Governor Glenn Youngkin Issues Statement on Supreme Court Ruling

|RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after after the Supreme Court issued its ruling to allow Virginia to keep non-citizens off its voter rolls:
“We are pleased by the Supreme Court’s order today. This is a victory for commonsense and election fairness. I am grateful for the work of Attorney General Jason Miyares on this critical fight to protect the fundamental rights of U.S. citizens. Clean voter rolls are one important part of a comprehensive approach we are taking to ensure the fairness of our elections. Virginians also know that we have paper ballots, counting machines not connected to the internet, a strong chain of custody process, signature verification, monitored and secured drop boxes, and a ‘triple check’ vote counting process to tabulate results. Virginians can cast their ballots on Election Day knowing that Virginia’s elections are fair, secure, and free from politically-motivated interference.”
Barry Cox
October 30, 2024 @ 10:57 am
This really is a victory for commonsense and election fairness. Thank you Governor Youngkin for attempting to curb the cheating.
Paul Bethke
October 30, 2024 @ 11:34 am
Thank you Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares for your standing strong in support of fair/legal voting in the Commonwealth. It is hoped that the Supreme Court’s ruling is broad enough to be used as precedence for similar decisions in other states.
Christine Nace
October 30, 2024 @ 11:39 am
This purge was just for show and political points to impress Trump. Why wasn’t he concerned before? Too bad we have to put up with Youngkin for another year. Vote blue.
Dougbear
October 30, 2024 @ 11:39 am
Thank you Governor for standing up for what’s right!!! Now, ALL those who tried to cheat, should be punished or have their Law license REVOKED!!!!
Frank Brown
October 30, 2024 @ 11:52 am
I commend the governor for on an annual basis, ensuring that people have properly identified themselves. But the law says that anything done within 90 days of a federal election is not appropriate. So the people that you’ve identified may be proper individuals, but you’ve eliminated probably the opportunity for them to actually vote, so this is a lose lose situation. You lose credibility to me for not knowing the law, but you do continue to maintain the integrity of our voting rolls
Kevin Day
October 30, 2024 @ 11:57 am
good job our governor is doing. voting is o ly for American citizens, period. glad the Commonwealth of Virginia sees it that way too. proud and impressed with the job the governor and his cabinet
Mrs. Rodriguez
October 30, 2024 @ 12:08 pm
Awesome victory! If only the laws were more strict in 2020, but I digress. It allowed us to see 4 yrs of Democrat rule in the White House and what an absolute disaster it has been. If not for Biden/Harris Democrats rigging, and thereby winning, the election, we wouldn’t likely have all these people waking up to the lies and corruption in the Democrat party and walking away. Now they see how much better Trump’s first term was compared to the last 4 yrs, and and how badly he’s needed back in the WH to try and undo the damage and destruction that has been done. Everything the Dems say Trump is or will do is literally what they, themselves, are and are currently doing. I pray that all states will join in and pass laws for more clean, fair, trustworthy, and transparent elections so that.Americans can regain their long-lost trust in the political process.