Governor Recommends $1.3 Million Hurricane Recovery Plan

Appalachian Regional Commission funding to support damage assessments and recovery efforts of recreational areas affected by Hurricane Helene

RICHMOND, VA – Demonstrating a strong commitment to swift recovery by directing an accelerated application process, Governor Glenn Youngkin has recommended $1.3 million in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to support the Hurricane Helene Outdoor Recreation Recovery Planning Project in Virginia’s Appalachian region. This proactive initiative aims to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Helene to vital outdoor recreation assets, develop detailed cost estimates, and create a strategic plan for rebuilding critical infrastructure.

“Our outdoor recreation areas are the heart of Virginia’s Appalachian region, driving tourism, supporting local businesses, and offering residents a place to connect with nature,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding request to the Appalachian Regional Commission is a crucial step in rebuilding and strengthening these assets after Hurricane Helene, helping our communities recover swiftly and continue to thrive.”

The impacts of Hurricane Helene on Southwest Virginia’s outdoor recreation assets include damage to the Virginia Creeper Trail, the New River Trail, Claytor Lake, storm-related debris buildup, bank erosion, and damage to boat ramps along the Clinch and New Rivers. Many recreational areas are also dealing with downed trees, washed-out trails, and hazardous conditions, creating significant challenges for restoration efforts and safe public access.

This project will target 17 counties and four independent cities in Virginia’s ARC region that were included in the Governor’s Virginia Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Helene. The project, led by Friends of Southwest Virginia, is designed to support a timely and effective recovery, restoring safe access to trails, parks, and other outdoor resources that drive tourism and economic growth in the region. Friends of Southwest Virginia will work closely with relevant Planning District Commissions (PDCs) to conduct thorough assessments, provide precise cost analysis, and develop a comprehensive rebuild strategy, including preliminary construction drawings.

“Hurricane Helene has had a major impact on many of our communities, but through strategic planning and investment, we can accelerate recovery and provide a brighter future for Virginia’s Appalachian region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “ARC’s support is essential to restoring our outdoor recreation assets, which are critical not only to our local economies but also to the spirit and resilience of our communities.”

“This recovery planning effort is crucial for the long-term resilience of our outdoor recreation assets in Virginia’s Appalachian region,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Bryan Horn. “With the support of ARC, we can develop a comprehensive plan to restore these assets quickly and effectively, supporting both economic recovery and community well-being.”

Established in 1965, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) program aims to help the region achieve economic parity with the nation’s growth, and Virginia’s Appalachian Regional Commission Program is administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. ARC grants are crucial for fostering a strong, sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that stimulate job creation and economic growth while preserving the unique character of Appalachian communities. By partnering with local organizations like Friends of Southwest Virginia and working closely with planning district commissions, DHCD will strategically align ARC resources to drive the region’s recovery and build a foundation for long-term economic growth.

Additional information about ARC is available here.