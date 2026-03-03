Governor Spanberger Announces $9 Million Expansion in Giles County by Interstate Group

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that Interstate Group LLC is investing $8.9 million to expand operations at the company’s manufacturing facility in Giles County. The investment is expected to create 46 new jobs in the Commonwealth. “Interstate Group’s decision to expand in Giles County underscores why Virginia continues to be a top destination for American manufacturers,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “This multi-million-dollar investment will create good‑paying jobs in the New River Valley and strengthen the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector. We are proud to support companies that choose to invest and reinvest in the future of the Commonwealth.” “Virginia’s manufacturing competitiveness is driven by companies like Interstate Group that value skilled talent, strategic location, and a supportive business environment,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “By expanding in Giles County, Interstate Group will be able to meet growing market demand while creating exciting new opportunities for families in the New River Valley. Interstate Group’s success and investments highlight how Virginia is ready to help manufacturers establish and scale efficiently in every region of the Commonwealth.” “Interstate Group is excited to expand our operations and continue investing in Giles County and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Interstate Group COO John Whitman. “This investment will allow us to meet the growing demand for simple, reliable cargo, dump, and utility trailers while creating new jobs for the community. We appreciate the support from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Giles County officials, and we look forward to contributing to the region’s long-term economic growth.” Based in Nampa, Idaho, Interstate Group manufactures a wide variety of trailers, including professional and consumer grade cargo, dump, and utility trailers. Interstate Group trailers are available only through the TrailersPlus dealership network. With this investment, Interstate Group intends to increase the availability of its products throughout the East Coast. To accommodate the expansion in Giles County, the company will be investing in automation, new machinery, and facility upgrades. “We are grateful to Interstate Trailers for their continued investment and job creation in our region,” said Giles County Administrator Chris McKlarney. “They have truly immersed themselves in our community by providing jobs and opportunity and by actively participating in and supporting local initiatives. We are also thankful to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Delegate Jason Ballard for their work to help us demonstrate that Virginia’s New River Valley is a great place to locate and grow a business.” “The Interstate Group’s decision to expand in Giles County speaks highly to the strength of our region’s workforce,” said Delegate Jason Ballard. “This is great news for Giles County and the New River Valley, and I appreciate the company’s commitment to our region. Giles County is a great place to do business, and I am proud to support this renewed investment.” “I am excited for Giles County. This is a wonderful investment by Interstate Group for Giles County and will provide much-needed jobs for the region,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “Interstate Group has proven to be a great community partner. Thanks to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their work on this to provide the region economic growth.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Giles County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Giles County with the project. VEDP will support Interstate Group’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.