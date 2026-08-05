Governor Spanberger Announces Virginia Steel to Expand in Bland County, Creating 50+ New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger announced today that Virginia Steel and Fabrication, Inc. will invest $3.6 million to expand its operational capabilities in Bland County and create 52 new jobs — more than tripling the company’s current workforce of 19 employees. “Congratulations to Virginia Steel on expanding its operations in Bland County after more than 30 years in the community,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By making new investments in advanced manufacturing technology and more than tripling its workforce, Virginia Steel is demonstrating that innovation and job creation go hand in hand. This expansion strengthens a homegrown Virginia business, creates new opportunities for Southwest Virginia, and reinforces the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing.” Founded in 1994, Virginia Steel provides custom steel fabrication, welding, and steel purchasing services for commercial and industrial construction projects across Southwest Virginia. As part of its investment, the company will upgrade and fully automate key manufacturing equipment and expand its existing facility to accommodate these enhancements and increase production capacity in response to growing market demand. The project also includes infrastructure upgrades to support the new technology, boost operational efficiency, and support the transportation of finished products to customers. “Companies like Virginia Steel are well positioned to grow, reach customers efficiently, and compete in markets across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “This expansion is an example of how local and regional leadership, industry, and state partners are coming together to drive economic growth in every corner of the Commonwealth. Virginia Steel’s commitment to advances in manufacturing will improve its production capabilities while supporting the continued growth of Bland County and the surrounding region.” “This investment is first and foremost an investment in the people of Southwest Virginia. We are creating careers that provide long-term opportunities, advanced technical skills, and a future for families right here at home while working alongside our educational, community, and state partners to strengthen the region’s manufacturing workforce,” said Virginia Steel and Fabrication, Inc., Directors Shaun Huffman and Blake Ray. “Southwest Virginia helped build America. For generations, the coal from these mountains powered our nation, and today, this region is helping build its future through advanced manufacturing and skilled trades. We are grateful to Governor Spanberger, the Commonwealth, and our local partners for recognizing what we have always known: when you invest in rural Virginia, you invest in some of the hardest-working, most capable people anywhere in the country.” “Bland County is proud to support Virginia Steel’s continued growth in Bastian,” said Bland County Administrator Cameron B. Burton. “For over 30 years, this company has been a cornerstone of our community, and this expansion — representing a $3.6 million investment and the creation of 52 new jobs — further solidifies our region’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing. We are excited to partner with them as they strengthen our local economy and continue to offer quality career opportunities for our residents. We are also deeply grateful for the continued partnership with the Governor’s office, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, and the Bland County EDA, whose collaboration has been instrumental in making this investment possible.” “We are grateful for Virginia Steel’s continued investment in our communities and appreciate the company’s commitment to growing in Southwest Virginia,” said Mount Rogers Regional Partnership Deputy Director Rebecca Fisher. “This expansion creates quality jobs, strengthens our regional economy, and reflects what can be achieved when local, regional, and state partners work together to support business growth.” “It is always exciting to see a company that has been successful in Southwest Virginia grow and expand, and I am glad that the Tobacco Commission was able to help secure this expansion for the Commonwealth,” said Tobacco Commission Chairman and Delegate Will Morefield. “This expansion is proof positive that we have the resources and workforce to help businesses succeed. I want to thank Virginia Steel for being a great partner over the last 30-plus years and for continuing to invest in their operation here in Bland. Adding 52 new jobs and increasing their production capacity demonstrates Virginia Steel’s commitment to our region, and I wish them the very best as they get their expansion underway.” “I am delighted that Virginia Steel and Fabrication, Inc. has chosen to continue to invest in Bland County, creating 52 new jobs,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “Their willingness to make upgrades and increase production will have a positive impact in Bland County. Thank you to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, and my fellow members on the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for working with Bland County on this project.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bland County, the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Bland County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.