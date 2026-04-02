Governor Spanberger Signs Bipartisan Bills to Keep Virginia Students Safe at School 

The Governor Signed Bills to Strengthen Emergency Training for Teachers, Invest in Greater Support for Students, & Modernize Internet Safety Education

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger signed bipartisan legislation to keep Virginia students safe at school and make sure Virginia teachers have the resources and training to respond to emergencies.

The bills the Governor signed into law will help keep Virginia students safe by strengthening training on red flag laws, helping teachers identify student mental health challenges, and modernizing internet safety education. Additionally, the Governor also signed bills to invest in greater classroom support for at-risk students and expand extracurricular programs to help reduce youth violence.

“As the parent of three daughters in Virginia public schools and a former federal law enforcement officer, nothing is more important to me than the safety of Virginia’s kids,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Every Virginia parent deserves peace of mind knowing their kids are safe, supported, and set up for success — and that their school is prepared for any emergency.”

Spanberger continued, “I am signing this legislation into law to protect Virginia students and make sure Virginia teachers and school staff have the training, resources, and support they need to do their jobs. I know school safety is a priority for Virginia families across our Commonwealth, and I am grateful for the bipartisan efforts of Democratic and Republican legislators as we focus on making Virginia a safer, stronger, and more affordable place to call home.”

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to keep Virginia students safe at school:

HB1071 (Delegate Amy Laufer) — Strengthening training on red flag laws. Passed unanimously.

HB38 (Delegate Rozia Henson, Jr.) — Training teachers to help identify students experiencing mental health challenges. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB171 (Delegate Alex Askew) — Protecting kids by modernizing required internet safety education in schools. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB592 (Delegate Shelly Simonds) — Permitting school boards to provide teachers with wearable panic alarm systems in the classroom to more quickly alert law enforcement during emergencies. Passed unanimously.

HB195 (Delegate Delores McQuinn), SB33 (Senator Barbara Favola) — Investing in greater classroom support for at-risk students. Passed unanimously.

HB1153 (Delegate Sam Rasoul), SB820 (Senator David Suetterlein) — Reducing youth violence by expanding the Community Builders Pilot Program established in Roanoke City Public Schools and Petersburg City Public Schools. Passed with bipartisan support.

Governor Spanberger also signed the following bills into law to keep Virginia children safe at public pools and provide the state with more information to combat child hunger in the Commonwealth:

HB222 (Delegate Patrick Hope) — Adopting standardized safety rules to make sure children are safe at public pools. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB210 (Delegate Cia Price) — Directing a statewide report to assess school meal debt in Virginia school divisions. Passed with bipartisan support.

BACKGROUND

Earlier this week, Governor Spanberger signed her first slate of legislation to make healthcare, housing, and energy more affordable, accessible, and reliable for Virginians. The Governor signed bills to crack down on rising prescription drug costs, increase the supply of available housing, and protect Virginia families and small businesses from increased energy costs.

In the opening months of her administration, Governor Spanberger has remained laser-focused on building a safer, stronger, and more affordable Virginia. On her first day in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders to keep Virginia’s communities safe, reduce costs for Virginians, uphold academic excellence in Virginia’s public schools, and support Virginia workers and businesses in the aftermath of the recent federal workforce reductions.

Last month, the Governor launched her Administration’s “Commonwealth Listening Tour” in Hampton with a roundtable discussion focused on setting Virginia students up for success and supporting Virginia teachers who help kids reach their full potential.