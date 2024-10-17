Governor Youngkin Establishes Office of Hurricane Helene Recovery and Rebuilding

“In the wake of the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene affecting Southwest Virginia, it is imperative to create a dedicated office to support the coordination of long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We know this is a long road, but with the incredible grit and resilience of the people and communities affected, in collaboration with local, state and federal partners, Southwest Virginia will rebuild stronger than ever.”

The Governor has appointed Chief Transformation Officer Rob Ward to lead the Office of Recovery and Rebuilding. The Office will be supported out of existing Transformation Office and staff resources. The Directive does not redirect the administration of resources from any agency, but formalizes the coordination and oversight of resources and activities out of the Governor’s office. The Executive Directive will not create a permanent bureaucracy, and sunsets in one year unless extended by additional executive action.

On September 25th, Governor Youngkin declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Helene in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Helene.

On September 29th, the Governor’s request for an emergency declaration was approved.

On September 30th, Governor Youngkin requested a major disaster declaration and on October 1st it was approved.

Since October 7th, five disaster recovery centers have opened across the Commonwealth to individually assist Virginians in need. The locations include: Damascus, Independence, Tazewell, Dublin and Marion.

Additional centers will be opening in the coming weeks throughout Southwest Virginia.