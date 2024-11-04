Griffith Original Cosponsor of Bills Introduced to Assist Disaster Relief Efforts

Monday, November 4, 2024 – U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) is an original cosponsor of the Disaster Recovery and Resilience Act and the Helene Recovery Support Act.

The Disaster Recovery and Resilience Act will cut bureaucratic red tape and expedite the mobilization of disaster recovery resources to an area affected by a “major disaster” as declared by the President of the United States.

The Helene Recovery Support Act will authorize the delivery of $15 billion to provide additional resources for disaster relief and help small businesses in their recovery efforts. Congressman Griffith issued the following statement:

“Because of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, many lives in Virginia’s Ninth District have been impacted. And I am proud to be an original cosponsor to both these critical measures to ensure the necessary resources are in place to assist persons and businesses afflicted by these natural disasters and to prepare our region and the country for future major disasters.”

BACKGROUND

On Friday, November 1, U.S. Congressman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) and Congressman Griffith introduced the Disaster Recovery and Resilience Act, while Congressman Foxx, Congressman Griffith and U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn (R-FL) introduced the Helene Recovery Support Act.

Bill text to the Disaster Recovery and Resilience Act can be found here.

Bill text to the Helene Recovery Support Act can be found here.