Griffith Statement on SCOTUS Order Upholding Governor Youngkin’s Act to Protect Virginia’s Elections

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Youngkin as the Commonwealth can resume removing the names of noncitizens from Virginia’s voter rolls. The brief order did not explain the majority’s reasoning, due to the emergency nature of the case. By granting the emergency stay, Virginia’s removal of noncitizens is permitted and may continue. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is the correct ruling. The Department of Justice waited until it was too close to the election to suddenly have a new theory of enforcing an old federal law.”