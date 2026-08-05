Griffith Statement on USDA Disaster Action for Expanded Ninth District Drought Relief

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is designating more localities in Virginia’s Ninth District as primary natural disaster areas due to recent drought. As part of this action, the Counties of Bland, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke and Russell are set for primary natural disaster area designations. Additional localities eligible for drought assistance include the Counties of Bedford, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Franklin, Patrick, Scott, Washington, Wise and Wythe and the City of Radford.

In response to this USDA action, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Challenges to the sustainability and operations of our local farms demand federal attention. In response to severe weather and drought events in Virginia, more USDA relief is on the way to farmers in Virginia’s Ninth District.

“With this expansion in primary natural disaster area designations, more eligible Ninth District farmers can access the drought assistance they need.

“I will continue my work to support resources for our farming communities.”

BACKGROUND

Congressman Griffith helped lead federal engagement to secure separate USDA Secretarial natural disaster declarations for Virginia farmers.

In June, Secretary Rollins approved Virginia’s request.

In July, Tazewell County also received a primary natural disaster area designation due to recent drought.