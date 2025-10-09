July 31, 1943 – October 8, 2025

Harvey David Scott, 82, passed away at his home in Radford on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Elizabeth Scott; and brother, Herbert Dean Scott.

He was a crane operator with the Norfolk Southern Railroad for over 34 years, retiring in 2003, and he enjoyed going to old car shows.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Frances Scott; sister, Darlene Nelson; trusty companion, Dusty; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Zane Cox officiating.

The Scott family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA – www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.